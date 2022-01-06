As it has for the past three years, the Crossville Cruisers Car Club made donations in 2021 to three local organizations.
The first donation was made to the Cumberland Children’s Center, better known as the House of Hope.
This 501(c)(3) organization is a short-term care facility that provides care and services for drug-endangered, abused and at-risk children in Cumberland County.
The second donation was made to A Time 4 Paws, which is a 15-year-old 501(c)(3) organization assisting people who want to keep their pets. They have a firm “no kill” policy that they are noted for and also offer an adoption center that not only tends to the needs of animals in their care awaiting adoption, but the center also acts as a healing place for people to learn empathy for life of all forms.
The Fraternal Order of Police (Frank Clement Lodge 38, Crossville) was the Cruisers’ final donation for 2021.
Lodge 38 was formed in 1972 and is a 501(c)(8) organization whose mission is to provide shopping expenses, especially during the holiday season, for children of law enforcement personnel as well as children of any family in need. This popular program is also known as “Shop with a Cop.”
The Cruisers would like to express their thanks to all of their sponsors/supporters who assist with the Cruise-Ins. Without their help, these annual donations would not be possible.
