The Pro-Troop Rally and Crab-Orchard Chapter NSDAR Fourth of July Children’s Parade will return for 2023, with plans in place for a July Fourth event.
Debbie Towns launched the Pro-Troop Rally in 2006, bringing together music, speakers and organizations to honor the military.
This year’s event is 9 a.m.-noon at the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn.
The celebration will include recognition of all military branches. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the event.
The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the NSDAR will also present its Fourth of July Children’s Parade.
This is primarily a walking parade for children up to age 12. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and battery-powered vehicles and travel along Main St. from the Palace Theatre to the Crossville Depot.
No internal combustion motorized vehicles will be allowed.
Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Palace Theatre.
The city of Crossville will close out the Fourth of July with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. at Centennial Park. Enjoy a relaxing evening celebrating Independence Day with Tucker and the Highland Band performing from 5:30-8 p.m. prior to the fireworks.
A concession stand will be open for food and drink purchases.
