Friday at the Crossroads has teamed up with the United Fund of Cumberland County and the Young Professional Alliance for a fun-filled Back to School bash in downtown Crossville.
The event is set for Friday, 4-8 p.m. in downtown Crossville.
It’s sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc. and the United Fund of Cumberland County, which is kicking off its 2022 fundraising campaign at the event..
The United Fund will be joined at the courthouse lawn with some of the more than 30 nonprofit agencies the United Fund works with each year.
They’ll have bounce houses, a groovy photo op, games, popcorn and more, with a theme of “All Roads Lead to Peace, Love and the United Fund.” Learn more about these organizations and the services they provide to Cumberland County.
Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs and others will be found throughout the downtown area, with games, shopping, food and fun. Several will be encouraging donations of school supplies to help students as they return to the classroom next week.
The Chop Shop, at 296 West Ave., is also offering their annual Back to School haircuts for free during the event. Haircuts are first come, first served, 4-8 p.m. They will also have backpacks filled with school supplies. The event is for all school-age children and free for the community.
Stop by Social Brew for a pint and to drop off school supplies for the Phoenix School. They need paper, pencils and folders. The school supplies these essentials to their students. Drop donations at Social Brew and they will deliver them to the school.
The Cumberland County School System will also be set up with a table of children’s books. Stop by and let your child choose a new book.
Don’t rush home at 8 p.m. — there’s more fun to be had for a great cause. The fifth annual YPA Dash in the Dark 5K and Fun Run begins at 8 p.m.
This course takes participants around the downtown area after the sun has set and the temperatures hopefully drop a few degrees.
There will be prizes for the fastest overall runners and top runners in each age division. However, the real winners in the Dash in the Dark are the children who benefit from the school system’s Backpack Program — the recipient of all the proceeds from this annual event.
The Backpack Program — funded entirely by community donations — helps students with unmet needs they may have: clothes, shoes, school supplies, food and more.
Registration will be outside Social Brew where pre-registered racers can pick up their T-shirt and goodie bag, and other racers can get signed up. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. The fee is $35 night of the race.
The vendors below shared their information with the Chronicle:
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
The United Fund
2022 Campaign Kick Off
All Roads Lead to Peace, Love and the United Fund
Stop by the United Fund table to pick up a bag and information on some of the more than 30 organizations that partner with the United Fund each year.
Kids — try out the bounce house
Court-Appointed Special Advocates
Coloring for the kids
Christian Counseling Center
Register for a giveaway for Thirty-One lunch bags
Crab Orchard Care Center
Weekend backpacks with kid-friendly food
Creative Compassion
Teachers — register for a giveaway
Crossville Housing Authority
Fresh-popped popcorn
Cumberland Adult Literacy Council
Bounce House
Cumberland County Rescue Squad
They will be selling home markers and sharing information on their services
See their vehicles on display
Cumberland Prevention Coalition
Stop by for some school supplies
Hilltoppers and The Arc of Cumberland County
Play a game of Pick-Up Ducks or six-pen bowling and win a prize
Hospice of Cumberland County
Beat the heat with juice boxes. They will also have a photo booth with a VW Bus where participants can take pictures and groovy stickers!
Imagination Library
Find out how to get a free book delivered to your home each month until your child turns 5.
Invitation Ministries
They’ll have candy and water and information for drug awareness
LBJ&S Foster Grandparents and RSVP programs
Toss a ring to win a prize
Roane State Food Pantry
Learn about enrolling for the fall semester and how the food pantry helps students
Stephens Center
Play a game of Panko
Visually Impaired Support Group
Play the blindfold game
Vintage VW Bus
William and Michelle Woody will have their vintage VW Bus on display
Fire Truck on display from Marlow Farms
Also at the Courthouse
Petaholics Hotel & Grooming by Cheyanne
Treats for pets and fur-babies to love on. Sign up for a giveaway.
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program
Snap your selfie in the photo booth
Stop by for back-to-school safety tips and campus safety, information about domestic violence and sexual assault.
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
School supply drive for The Phoenix School
8 p.m.
Music by The Cumberland Outlaws
YPA Dash in the Dark 5K
Register 6 p.m.
Race begins at 8 p.m.
Grace’s Lumpia
Food Stand
5-9 p.m.
PJ’s Grooming
Join the cornhole contest and pick up treats for your fur-baby. They will also have free back-to-school giveaways.
Boston and Poore Law Office
60 N. Main St.
Cumberland County Schools
Stop by for a free children’s book giveaway.
Cahoots
53 N. Main St.
Jr. Jets
Frito Bandito and ice-cold soda
Play a game of water bottle bowling
Holly Lee Law Office
53 N. Main St.
Lee Henry
Farm Bureau Insurance
Enjoy a carnival game
Cumberland County Memorial Park
Main St. and Fourth St.
Mountain Snow
Shaved Ice treats
On Main St. side of park
Bondi Bowls
Food truck
Fourth St. side of the park
Highland Federal Bank
106 S. Main St.
Scentsy with Mary Cress
Scented wax melts, warmers and air fresheners. Pull a pencil to win
Epicure with Bill Cress
Clean eating spices and seasoning
Plinko disc drop
Stone Museum
Corner of Main St. and Second St.
Bunz on the Run
Food Truck
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Mama’s Candle Shop
Hand-poured candles, wax melts and car freshies and room spray
Hurricane Cycles
138 N. Main St.
Cheesecakes Plus More
Cheesecakes, cookies, banana bread and dog treats for sale. Face painting will be offered and they will be giving away crayons, pencils and erasers.
Crossville-Cumberland County
Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Ascension Lutheran Church
Ash + Co.
Waffle Iron
Food Truck
The Realty Firm
115 S. Main St.
Hazel Grace Boutique
Juniors and women’s boutique clothing and accessories. Enjoy a Draw-A-Duck game for a chance to win discounts at the booth.
5th St. and Main St.
TAC Mobile Archery
Enjoy a carnival-style archery game shooting foam-tipped arrows through a canvas target.
Ms. Cam’s Dance Studio
56 S. Main St.
Stone Memorial Middle School Cheer
Create sand art for $3 and support the middle school cheer team
Convoy of Hope
Coming to the Community Complex Aug. 27, this event brings blessings to the community with food, haircuts, community resources, shoes and more. Learn about this event and how you can help.
Powers Law Firm
79 N. Main St.
CoLinx
The Donut Cafe
64 S. Main St.
Calvary Pathways
Stop by to create a children’s craft project. They will be giving away school supplies, as well.
Mitchell’s Pharmacy
97 N. Main St.
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
Learn about career opportunities with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Grinder House Coffee Shop
73 N. Main St.
Amanda Jo will be performing live from 5-7 p.m.
No cover charge, but tips are welcome
Small Biz Staffing
Stop by for giveaway bags and a game. They will also have two large prizes — one for a student and one for a Cumberland County Teacher.
They will have copies of Cumberland County school supply lists.
Main St. and several side streets will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads and the Dash in the Dark.
The following streets will be affected:
Main St., from Hwy. 70 to Neecham St.
Stanley St. from West Ave. to Webb Ave.
First St. from West Ave. to Webb Ave.
Second St. from East St. to West Ave.
Fourth St. from Thurman Ave. to West Ave.
Fifth St. from Main St. to West Ave.
Rector Ave. from Fifth St. to Stanley St.
Thurman Ave. at Fourth St.
Division Dr.
East St.
The city of Crossville street department begins closing roads around 3:45 p.m. and roads will reopen at the conclusion of the race.
Motorists may use an alternate route, such as West Ave. or Miller Ave., to avoid road closures.
