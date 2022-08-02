June’s Flip Flop Friday at Friday at the Crossroads was a hit, with games, music and food to kick off summer. Friday, Aug. 5, Friday at the Crossroads celebrates Back to School. Vendors will have games and food, and some are offering school supplies. The United Fund is kicking off its fundraising campaign with All Roads Lead to Peace, Love and the United Fund at the Cumberland County Playhouse. Enjoy the games and fun there while learning about the many organizations that serve Cumberland County. At 8 p.m., put on your running shoes and join the YPA’s 5th annual Dash in the Dark to support the school system’s Backpack Program.