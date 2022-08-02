DSC04189.jpg

June’s Flip Flop Friday at Friday at the Crossroads was a hit, with games, music and food to kick off summer. Friday, Aug. 5, Friday at the Crossroads celebrates Back to School. Vendors will have games and food, and some are offering school supplies. The United Fund is kicking off its fundraising campaign with All Roads Lead to Peace, Love and the United Fund at the Cumberland County Playhouse. Enjoy the games and fun there while learning about the many organizations that serve Cumberland County. At 8 p.m., put on your running shoes and join the YPA’s 5th annual Dash in the Dark to support the school system’s Backpack Program.

Friday at the Crossroads has teamed up with the United Fund of Cumberland County and the Young Professional Alliance for a fun-filled Back to School bash in downtown Crossville.

The event is set for Friday, 4-8 p.m. in downtown Crossville. 

It’s sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc. and the United Fund of Cumberland County, which is kicking off its 2022 fundraising campaign at the event..

The United Fund will be joined at the courthouse lawn with some of the more than 30 nonprofit agencies the United Fund works with each year.

They’ll have bounce houses, a groovy photo op, games, popcorn and more, with a theme of “All Roads Lead to Peace, Love and the United Fund.” Learn more about these organizations and the services they provide to Cumberland County.

Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs and others will be found throughout the downtown area, with games, shopping, food and fun. Several will be encouraging donations of school supplies to help students as they return to the classroom next week.

The Chop Shop, at 296 West Ave., is also offering their annual Back to School haircuts for free during the event. Haircuts are first come, first served, 4-8 p.m. They will also have backpacks filled with school supplies. The event is for all school-age children and free for the community.

Stop by Social Brew for a pint and to drop off school supplies for the Phoenix School. They need paper, pencils and folders. The school supplies these essentials to their students. Drop donations at Social Brew and they will deliver them to the school.

The Cumberland County School System will also be set up with a table of children’s books. Stop by and let your child choose a new book.

Don’t rush home at 8 p.m. — there’s more fun to be had for a great cause. The fifth annual YPA Dash in the Dark 5K and Fun Run begins at 8 p.m.

This course takes participants around the downtown area after the sun has set and the temperatures hopefully drop a few degrees.

There will be prizes for the fastest overall runners and top runners in each age division. However, the real winners in the Dash in the Dark are the children who benefit from the school system’s Backpack Program — the recipient of all the proceeds from this annual event.

The Backpack Program — funded entirely by community donations — helps students with unmet needs they may have: clothes, shoes, school supplies, food and more.

Registration will be outside Social Brew where pre-registered racers can pick up their T-shirt and goodie bag, and other racers can get signed up. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. The fee is $35 night of the race.

 

The vendors below shared their information with the Chronicle:

 

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

The United Fund

2022 Campaign Kick Off

All Roads Lead to Peace, Love and the United Fund

Stop by the United Fund table to pick up a bag and information on some of the more than 30 organizations that partner with the United Fund each year.

Kids — try out the bounce house

 

Court-Appointed Special Advocates

Coloring for the kids

 

Christian Counseling Center

Register for a giveaway for Thirty-One lunch bags

 

Crab Orchard Care Center

Weekend backpacks with kid-friendly food

 

Creative Compassion

Teachers — register for a giveaway

 

Crossville Housing Authority

Fresh-popped popcorn

 

Cumberland Adult Literacy Council

Bounce House

 

Cumberland County Rescue Squad

They will be selling home markers and sharing information on their services

See their vehicles on display

 

Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Stop by for some school supplies

 

Hilltoppers and The Arc of Cumberland County

Play a game of Pick-Up Ducks or six-pen bowling and win a prize

 

Hospice of Cumberland County

Beat the heat with juice boxes. They will also have a photo booth with a VW Bus where participants can take pictures and groovy stickers!

 

Imagination Library

Find out how to get a free book delivered to your home each month until your child turns 5.

 

Invitation Ministries

They’ll have candy and water and information for drug awareness

 

LBJ&S Foster Grandparents and RSVP programs

Toss a ring to win a prize

 

Roane State Food Pantry

Learn about enrolling for the fall semester and how the food pantry helps students

Stephens Center

Play a game of Panko

 

Visually Impaired Support Group

Play the blindfold game

 

Vintage VW Bus

William and Michelle Woody will have their vintage VW Bus on display

 

Fire Truck on display from Marlow Farms

 

Also at the Courthouse

 

Petaholics Hotel & Grooming by Cheyanne

Treats for pets and fur-babies to love on. Sign up for a giveaway.

 

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program

Snap your selfie in the photo booth

Stop by for back-to-school safety tips and campus safety, information about domestic violence and sexual assault.

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

School supply drive for The Phoenix School

8 p.m.

Music by The Cumberland Outlaws

 

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Register 6 p.m.

Race begins at 8 p.m.

 

Grace’s Lumpia

Food Stand

5-9 p.m.

 

PJ’s Grooming

Join the cornhole contest and pick up treats for your fur-baby. They will also have free back-to-school giveaways.

 

Boston and Poore Law Office

60 N. Main St.

Cumberland County Schools

Stop by for a free children’s book giveaway.

 

Cahoots

53 N. Main St.

Jr. Jets

Frito Bandito and ice-cold soda

Play a game of water bottle bowling

 

Holly Lee Law Office

53 N. Main St.

Lee Henry

Farm Bureau Insurance

Enjoy a carnival game

 

Cumberland County Memorial Park

Main St. and Fourth St.

Mountain Snow

Shaved Ice treats

On Main St. side of park

 

Bondi Bowls

Food truck

Fourth St. side of the park

 

Highland Federal Bank

106 S. Main St.

Scentsy with Mary Cress

Scented wax melts, warmers and air fresheners. Pull a pencil to win

 

Epicure with Bill Cress

Clean eating spices and seasoning

Plinko disc drop

 

Stone Museum

Corner of Main St. and Second St.

Bunz on the Run

Food Truck

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

Mama’s Candle Shop

Hand-poured candles, wax melts and car freshies and room spray

 

Hurricane Cycles

138 N. Main St.

Cheesecakes Plus More

Cheesecakes, cookies, banana bread and dog treats for sale. Face painting will be offered and they will be giving away crayons, pencils and erasers.

 

Crossville-Cumberland County 

Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

Ascension Lutheran Church

Ash + Co.

Waffle Iron 

Food Truck

 

The Realty Firm

115 S. Main St.

Hazel Grace Boutique

Juniors and women’s boutique clothing and accessories. Enjoy a Draw-A-Duck game for a chance to win discounts at the booth.

 

5th St. and Main St.

TAC Mobile Archery

Enjoy a carnival-style archery game shooting foam-tipped arrows through a canvas target.

 

Ms. Cam’s Dance Studio

56 S. Main St.

Stone Memorial Middle School Cheer

Create sand art for $3 and support the middle school cheer team

 

Convoy of Hope

Coming to the Community Complex Aug. 27, this event brings blessings to the community with food, haircuts, community resources, shoes and more. Learn about this event and how you can help.

 

Powers Law Firm

79 N. Main St.

CoLinx

 

The Donut Cafe

64 S. Main St.

Calvary Pathways

Stop by to create a children’s craft project. They will be giving away school supplies, as well.

 

 

Mitchell’s Pharmacy

97 N. Main St.

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Learn about career opportunities with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Grinder House Coffee Shop

73 N. Main St.

Amanda Jo will be performing live from 5-7 p.m.

No cover charge, but tips are welcome

 

Small Biz Staffing

Stop by for giveaway bags and a game. They will also have two large prizes — one for a student and one for a Cumberland County Teacher.

They will have copies of Cumberland County school supply lists.

 

Main St. and several side streets will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads and the Dash in the Dark. 

The following streets will be affected:

Main St., from Hwy. 70 to Neecham St.

Stanley St. from West Ave. to Webb Ave.

First St. from West Ave. to Webb Ave.

Second St. from East St. to West Ave.

Fourth St. from Thurman Ave. to West Ave.

Fifth St. from Main St. to West Ave.

Rector Ave. from Fifth St. to Stanley St.

Thurman Ave. at Fourth St.

Division Dr.

East St.

The city of Crossville street department begins closing roads around 3:45 p.m. and roads will reopen at the conclusion of the race.

Motorists may use an alternate route, such as West Ave. or Miller Ave., to avoid road closures.

 

 

 

