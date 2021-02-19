Medic Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for O-positive and -negative and A-positive and -negative blood types.
A steady demand for several blood types continues, but Medic is not seeing the donors to meet that demand.
As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
Donors are encouraged to give blood at the new Crossville Medic Donor Center at 96 Hayes St., Suite 204. The donor center has moved from its former Main St. location.
The Donor Center is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Appointments are preferred. There is very limited availability for walk-in donors.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.
Note: Medic is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
Donors will receive a MEDIC gift and coupon for an area restaurant.
Visit www.medicblood.org or follow Medic on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.