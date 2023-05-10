Bob Tarter introduces a raccoon to Emiliano Hernandez during the Animalogy/Natural History Education Company of the Midsouth program April 23 at Cumberland Mountain State Park. The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park and Tennessee State Parks sponsored the program. Sixty-one people attended to hear about the animals Tarter brought. He took each animal around so everyone could see them up close. Some even held a snake for the first time.
Some of the animals presented during the program included a fruit bat, and an owl. The next program sponsored by the Friends is the second annual Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed educational program on Sept. 9 at the Recreation Hall. The time will be announced later. The public is welcome to attend and hear about how to help Monarch butterflies. Visit CMSPFriends.com or email Friends.cmsp@gmail.com for more information.
