Sometimes good, hardworking people find themselves in unavoidably bad situations.
When that happens, a Cumberland County organization reaches out to offer help.
Creative Compassion Inc., a Crossville-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, assists low-income homeowners with funding utility payments and home repairs.
It also works with lower-income families aspiring to build new single-family homes, and prospective homeowners looking to be approved for mortgage financing (either to build new houses or buy existing homes).
Creative Compassion was founded in 1989 by Michael and Judy Smathers.
Michael Smathers, a Cumberland County preacher, saw a need — to attend to the immediate physical concerns of residents in and around Cumberland County — so he and his wife set about to address that need in a real and lasting way.
Now in its 33rd year of operation, CCI’s primary function is to increase the housing stock of quality homes in the area. They work to achieve that through the construction of modest three- to four-bedroom homes — suitable for a typical family — that range from 1,1,00 to 1,680 square feet.
Mark Baldwin, CCI’s new deputy director, said the organization recently received a generous $640,000 federal HOME grant, to help with construction of new energy-efficient homes.
“It’s the largest grant in our history,” said Baldwin, who is also a Cumberland County commissioner for the 7th District. “It’ll allow us to build even more homes for low-income individuals.”
Creative Compassion assists prospective homeowners in locating land on which to build — and will even purchase the land.
The organization covers up to $2,500 in closing costs on new-home constructions. Under certain conditions, remaining closing costs may be financed by folding them into the mortgage.
CCI also assists with mortgage funding. However, to avoid having anyone bite off more than they can chew, economically, they don’t work with everyone. Sometimes folks aren’t yet financially ready for home ownership, Baldwin explained, or their situation isn’t stable enough to enable them to cover a monthly mortgage payment.
That’s when they have to make the difficult decision to not provide funding.
“We don’t want to set you up for failure,” he said. “We’re not predatory.”
Baldwin, who was the driving force behind last fall’s inaugural Bigfoot Festival, announced recently the second annual Bigfoot Festival will benefit Creative Compassion’s ongoing mission.
“In all likelihood, it would benefit the rent- and utility-assistance program,” he said. “It’s going to help the community, that’s for sure. We’re always looking for a need that needs to be met.”
The rent- and utility-assistance program is CCI’s latest outreach effort and it’s supported largely by area donations.
Begun in January, they’ve already assisted recipients in eight households during February.
“We never give the money directly to the [applicant],” he explained. “It always goes to where they owe,” either the landlord or the utility company.
CCI also has funding available specifically to aid military veterans, many of whom are reluctant to accept assistance — and even more disinclined to ask for help.
In addition, Baldwin has just partnered with a Crossville author to orchestrate a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Rita M. Reali, who has published four novels, plans to begin the three-month fundraising effort with a book-signing event. A portion of sales will go directly to Creative Compassion.
“Mark’s a friend. We met when I covered the County Commission as part of my news beat,” Reali said. “He’s real. He’s genuine. And he really has a heart for the people of Cumberland County. I want to see his endeavors succeed, and this is my way of helping ensure that.”
Her available books are the first four in what’s destined to be a seven-volume family saga set in and around a fictional New England radio station. Reali has worked in radio on and off for the past 40-plus years (including a stint as news director of 105.7 The Hog! in Crossville). That experience lends an air of authenticity to the quirky characters in her novels.
During the fundraiser, which runs through the end of May, Reali will donate 15% of gross sales of her first three books (Glimpse of Emerald, Diagnosis: Love and The Unintended Hero), and 20% of gross sales from the fourth novel, to Creative Compassion. Why the extra percentage for that novel?
“The fourth book is Second Chances,” Reali explained. “Since Creative Compassion is all about offering folks second chances, I figured this was the perfect tie-in.”
The kickoff event will take place at the Art Circle Public Library from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Community Room. The public is invited and light refreshments will be served.
All books will be personally inscribed and autographed. Prices are $15 for each of the first three books and $20 for the fourth novel. (Donation amounts range from $2.25-$4 per book.)
