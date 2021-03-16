Due to popular demand, Cumberland Business Incubator is pleased to offer Creative Card-Making “Sunshine Sessions.”
Instructor Louise Goodman returns to teach these fun-filled classes and welcomes students of all levels of experience to participate.
Her experience in making custom greeting cards and paper crafting promises to make for a fun-filled class.
Whether new to the magic of creative card making or a well-seasoned crafter, it’s time to enjoy personal play time creating greeting cards to keep and share with others.
Each class is different, and attendees will be taught the basics of creating cards, build on what they already know, and dive in the world of embellishments, tools, color, design and more. The $10-per-class fee includes all supplies.
Classes will be 1-4 p.m. March 23, March 30 and April 6 in CBI at 2569 Cook Rd., on the Roane State Community College campus in Crossville.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply. They include health screening, wearing facial masks, social distancing and observing sanitation measures.
Call Bonnie at 931-456-4910 or Goodman at 931-707-2798 for more information and to reserve class space.
