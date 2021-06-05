Artist and Art Guild member George Gallant is offering his popular chain maille jewelry class June 17 from 9 a.m.–noon.
This class is open to students at all skill levels. The theme will focus on USA’s birthday, with the weave displaying red, white and silver (representing white). The bracelet, “Glory,” will be ready to be worn just in time for the 4th of July holiday.
The weave that will be used to create this piece is the classic Byzantine design and the bracelet will feature a magnetic clasp. Instructor Gallant will cover everything you need to know to learn this weave. Tools are provided for use during the class, but if you have some favorite tools, feel free to bring them. Material kits include enough supplies to make an extra-large bracelet plus the popular magnetic clasp.
The cost for this three-hour class is $55 for Art Guild members and $60 for guests. This covers the use of the studio in the beautiful Art Center at Fairfield Glade, equipment and materials. Payment is due at time of registration. The maximum class size is limited to six students, so sign up soon.
To register, drop by the Art Center or call 931-707-7249. Someone will assist you and ensure you have a spot in this session. Come join Gallant for a morning of fun, meet some new people and learn a new skill. This bracelet is sure to be a hit for your 4th of July party or BBQ.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.