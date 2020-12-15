The Dogwood Exchange is excited to announce its wire-wrapped heart pendant necklace class on Friday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. taught by Susan Smathers of Smathers Creations.
Smathers has been making jewelry and teaching others to make jewelry for several years.
In this “make and take” class, attendees will learn how to make a wire-wrapped heart pendant necklace. Each attendee will learn how to use jewelry tools, non-tarnish wire, beads, a steel block and a jewelry hammer. This class will take attendees through the planning stages of making a pendant, choosing the tools needed, and constructing the finished necklace. All attendees need is to bring their interest.
The cost of the class is $25 and includes all of the supplies. This is an in-person class and class size will be limited for social distancing. Masks are requested along with pre-registration.
To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, call 931-787-5838.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.