Barb Pelak returns to the Dogwood Exchange to teach another “Art Journal” class on Wednesday, June 9, from 1-4 p.m. In this class, students will be creating a small, personal journal filled with clusters, tags, tuck spots and other interesting elements that will make the journals a unique and personal piece of artwork.
Students will unleash their creativity as Pelak shows how collage bits and pieces of decorative paper, book text, music and much more can be used in this satisfying process of journal-making. Embellishments and all supplies needed to create a journal will be provided.
Class cost is $30 (and includes all supplies) and is limited to six students. To register, please go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, please call 931-787-5838.
