Jean Corbett will cover creating a collage from paper in the May 5 Creative Arts Series session at FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports.
The students may use monoprints they may have created in the previous month’s class or on their own along with loads of unusual papers the instructor will provide. The result will be a paper collage project suitable for framing.
The cost of this class is $25 with all materials provided, but students may bring their own papers if they desire. The class is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 5 in FACS’ newly expanded studio. Masks are required and social distancing is established.
To pre-register and pre-pay you can stop by the store in the Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 122, 228 Interstate Dr., in Crossville, call the store at 931-210-5599, or register online on the FACS’ Classes Page on https://www.facstn.com.
