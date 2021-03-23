Due to overwhelming demand, the Dogwood Exchange has added a “Crazy Quilting Continued” class in April taught by award-winning fabric artist Jane Tavernier.
Tavernier has been teaching quilting and sewing classes for more than thirty years and has won many awards. Her preferences for her work are fabric and multi-media where she mixes fabric with other media.
Tavernier will teach this one-session class April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. This hands-on class is fun for the beginner as well as the intermediate sewer. You may construct a pillow, a small wall hanging or a quilt block, or continue the project that has been started in previous class. The options are limited only by your imagination.
For this class, students will need to bring embroidery scissors and a seam ripper. All other supplies and fabric will be provided. Class cost is $25. Class size is limited to six students and masks will be required.
To register, please go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, please call 931-787-5838.
