Due to overwhelming demand, The Dogwood Exchange has added a second Crazy Quilting class in March.
Award-winning fabric artist Jane Tavernier will teach the class, which will be from 10 a.m.-noon March 24.
Tavernier has taught quilting and sewing classes for more than 30 years. She has won many awards for her work. Her preferred media are fabric and multi-media in which she mixes fabric with other media.
This class covers all the basics. It is great for stitchers of all levels, from those who want to learn a new skill or advance in their sewing to the sewer who would like to learn Basic Crazy Quilting.
Students will need to bring embroidery scissors and a seam ripper. The $25 class fee includes all other supplies and fabric.
Class size is limited to six students; masks will be required.
Go to www.dogwoodexchange.com to register. Call 931-787-5838 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.