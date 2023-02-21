The public is invited to the first 2023 Diana Riggs Concert Series to hear clarinetist Mark J. Cramer and pianist Kanako Reames on Feb. 26, 3 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ.
This dynamic program features music composed by women, spanning from the romantic era to today. The composers who are featured on the program are Tori Amos, Sarah Feign, Amanda Harbor, Jennifer Higdon, Jessie Montgomery, Wu Na, Clara Schumann, Germaine Tailleferre, and Eva Wasserman-Margolis.
Clarinetist Mark J. Cramer joined the faculty at the Tennessee Tech University School of Music as assistant professor of clarinet in 2018. He teaches studio clarinet and clarinet choir, is a member of the Cumberland Quintet, and performs as principal clarinetist of the Bryan Symphony Orchestra.
Dr. Cramer has performed numerous concertos and chamber music performances in addition to his tenure with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra. He toured with four-time, Grammy Award winning Eighth Blackbird and has frequently performed with orchestras located throughout the Southeast.
Kanako Reames is a highly sought-after collaborative pianist and teacher. She is an adjunct faculty member at Tennessee Tech, where she enjoys playing with singers and instrumentalists, and seeing the world while she travels for performances. She formerly served as a collaborative artist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Nevada School of the Arts, where she worked closely with both singers and instrumentalists.
The concert series is in honor of Diana Riggs, the late director of music at Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC. A gifted musician who played piano, organ, and harp, she organized quarterly Community Concerts featuring a variety of performance artists.
The concert will be held at Pleasant Hill Community Church (PHCC), 67 Church Drive, Pleasant Hill, TN. PHCC is an open and affirming, whole earth, global mission, and just peace congregation of the United Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.