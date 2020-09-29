The crafters of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church have been working all year preparing for the October 2020 craft sale.
This year the sale will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 in a new location at the Village Gree Mall on Stonehenge Dr.
COVID-19 hasn't slowed down the crafters’ productivity, so you can expect the same high quality and variety of handmade items at the sale.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, the sale will include freshly baked breads, pies, cakes, cookies and brownies.
All of the proceeds go to help local mission projects and groups, especially those which help women, children and families.
Organizers ask everyone to please follow standard guidelines for COVID-19 safety: Wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available for your use at the sale throughout the mall.
For advance pictures of some of the items available, please join the Fairfield Glade Tennessee Crafters on Facebook.
