The Crab-Orchard Chapter, DAR, celebrated its 70th anniversary at its meeting on Thursday, May 19.
In October 1951, several officers of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, including President General Mrs. James B. Patton, stopped in Crossville where they were welcomed by the mayor and met by several women.
Following letters urging for the formation of an NSDAR Chapter in Crossville, on Feb. 1, 1952, 10 women sent a telegram to the National Board announcing the organization of The Crab-Orchard Chapter. Confirmation by the Board arrived that same day.
The charter was presented in September 1953.
The Chapter is named for the famed early settlement, The Crab (Apple) Orchard on the historic Avery’s Trace which crossed the Cumberland Plateau.
During the recent celebratory meeting, new officers sworn in included Donna England, regent; Peggy Carter, first vice regent; Nita Boring, recording secretary; and Jayne White, treasurer.
Monique Abraham, Carolyn Linkous and Dawn Robb were recognized for 10 years of DAR service. Joyce Ernst, Sandra McRae and Barbara Riffey were recognized for 20 years of service. Nita Boring (40 years) and Amelia Howell (65 years) were also recognized.
Elizabeth Minneci received a DAR Good Citizenship certificate. Minneci is the chapter and district winner.
Cake and tea were served in celebration of the Chapter’s 70th anniversary.
No meetings are scheduled over the summer.
The Chapter will sponsor the Fourth of July Children’s Parade, and meetings will resume in September.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death, as well as of the Revolutionary War service of her Patriot ancestor.
Visit dar.org or email Regent Donna England at domar14@aol.com for more information.
