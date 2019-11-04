The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, has been busy completing community service projects. Historic building markers have been placed in the downtown area of Crossville, Constitution Week was celebrated, and George Washington prints were presented to local high schools.
On Aug. 30, historic signs were placed in the courthouse area of downtown Crossville. Five metal signs were placed on current buildings on Main Street containing pictures and a descriptive history of original buildings. These newly created signs, donated by The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, were placed in time for Cumberland County fourth-grade classes to enjoy on their walking tour of downtown Crossville.
Property owners and local dignitaries along with members of the local chapter attended the placing of the signs. NSDAR members attending the placing of the signs included Donna England, First Vice Regent; Emmie Edwards; Dianne Alenitsch; and Dale Jacobi.
Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, began with the “Ringing of the Bells” Sept. 23. The celebration took place in Memorial Park in front of the War Memorial Monument, which had been originally placed there by The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville City Mayor James Mayberry each gave a proclamation to honor the U.S. Constitution. Following the proclamations everyone rang a bell. The Crab-Orchard Chapter members included in the ceremony were Nancy Mitchell, regent; Susan Wann; Wyonne Morningstar; Joyce Van Nocker; Donna England; and Jayne White.
Bitsey Gulbenk of the Donelson Chapter, NSDAR, donated a number of large, color prints of George Washington to The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, and other chapters. Gulbenk urged each chapter to frame the prints and distribute them to schools and other institutions in their area. Over the past two years, The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, has placed many of these prints into Cumberland County institutions, including nine elementary schools. Chapter members met Sept. 24 with school principals at their monthly meeting. Ruby Pruett, chaplain of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, presented Principals Jon Hall of Cumberland County High School, Kelly Smith of Stone Memorial High School and Stephanie Barnes of Phoenix High School with the framed prints of George Washington. Other chapter members in attendance included Nancy Mitchell, regent; Jayne White; Donna England; and Monique Abraham. Also attending the presentation was Atticus Abraham, who portrayed a young Gen. George Washington.
The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and is interested in learning more about the DAR, should contact Nancy Mitchell, chapter regent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.