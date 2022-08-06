Members of the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club were honored to be among the 19,835 amateur radio operators in Tennessee recognized with a joint resolution by the Tennessee General Assembly. Pictured are, front row, Steve Weisberg, Harry Kulp, John Lester, Ray Cox and Dale Darling; and back row, John Siether, Chris Bell, Wayne Alley, Douglas Grant, Steve Hilt, Dave Sapko and Melanie Cox.