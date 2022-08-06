Amateur radio operators across Tennessee were recognized for their service to communities during emergencies with a joint resolution from the Tennessee General Assembly.
The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club is honored to be counted among that number.
“It was a great surprise getting this,” said John Lester, president of the club.
There are more than 19,835 licensed amateur radio operates in Tennessee.
These amateur radio operators offer their expertise to their communities during emergencies. If other forms of communication fail during a natural disaster or severe weather event, the radio operators can help establish an emergency communications network. Many of the radio operators also serve as weather spotters, helping to identify local weather conditions during severe weather.
Becoming a licensed radio operator requires some study — much of it available online for free, though there are study guides available. Operators must pass a test for a license from the Federal Communications Commission.
Lester added, “With the technology now, you don’t have to have a $1,500 radio. Your smartphone can communicate with HAM radios.”
Several members use their smartphones to operate their radios remotely while traveling or to access another person’s antenna if they don’t have one. They can find radio repeaters around the world.
Anyone using smartphone apps to communicate with radio operators still needs the FCC license, the two warned.
CPARC meets the second Tuesday of each mont at Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
The club also hosts free testing for an FCC license. While the club does not collect fees, there is a $35 fee payable to the FCC.
To learn more about amateur radio operators and CPARC, visit cparc.net.
