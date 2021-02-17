At this point since the beginning of the pandemic, we all know someone who has had COVID-19. For those who have had it, or cared for someone who did, there were others who wanted to help, but didn’t know how they could lend a hand from a distance.
There are a lot of suggestions and medical advice being handed out regarding COVID-19. However, it is important to note that what helped one may not help another.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we continue to focus on the care and treatment of COVID-19. Although there may be some similarities among those with a COVID-19 diagnosis, medical care is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach,” said Jonathan Martin, MD, Hospitalist Medical Director, Cumberland Medical Center.
As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available in Tennessee in the weeks ahead, CMC encourages everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID and other respiratory illnesses by getting a flu shot and following these five core actions:
• Wash your hands frequently
• Wear a mask
• Observe social distancing
• Clean frequently touched surfaces often
• Stay home if you are sick
CMC issued a statement regarding COVID care, saying, “Like all hospitals in Tennessee, Cumberland Medical Center has seen a number of COVID-19 patients. Although the hospital is very busy, our staff is doing an outstanding job of providing care, and our commitment to putting patients first and to excellence in everything we do is stronger than ever. Cumberland Medical Center is open as usual, and we continue to take extra precautions to keep patients, employees and visitors safe in all of our care settings. We appreciate our community’s support and urge people not to delay needed care, especially in medical emergencies.”
But, for those diagnosed, combating, recovering and convalescing at home, area residents who experienced COVID-19 shared the things their friends and loved ones did for them that not only showed they cared, but was an exceptional help to them. Should it affect someone you know, they have offered some suggestions for you to be able to extend some COVID care from a distance, alleviate general discomforts and ease the stresses that come with the illness. Consider some of these when putting together a COVID caring package:
• Operation porch drop
Create a package of soups, crackers, individual rice cups, tea, sports drinks, jello, soft drinks, tissues, pudding and gelatin, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and apple sauce to leave on the porch of those who are sick. Among many other great items, one reader said those were left on the front porch when the family had it and were such a blessing.
• Get tech savvy
Another suggestion was to set up those you wish to care for with or send items from applications and delivery services, like Gopuff, DoorDash, Instacart and others to have medicines, snacks, meals and groceries delivered contact-free to the home. You can also purchase gift cards for these delivery services and make sure your loved ones are well cared for.
• Nurse boredom as well
Some readers suggested that buying your loved ones a book, adult coloring books and art supplies, crossword puzzles, magazines, or gifting an ebook, subscription audiobooks and streaming services and other forms of entertainment can be an added comfort for those dealing with the illness.
• If symptomatic, get systematic
Readers also suggested gifting homeopathic comforts for those with the illness, such as a heated blanket or heated mattress pad to help with those full body aches and chills, vapor salve and a quality moisturizer for those who have to wear a nose cannula for oxygen as the skin around the nose and lips can dry and chap badly. And, if they don’t have one already, you can purchase a vaporizer and pour essential oils like eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree, basil and rosemary and respiratory blends in the vapor well that can help ease breathing. If you don’t have essential oils, you can also pour peppermint extract, available in the baking aisle, in the vaporizer well. And don’t forget the power of comfortable loungewear to help comfort the ailing, which one reader said was one of the best gifts received from a caring friend.
While those who suffer with COVID have reported to be lethargic and lacking energy, movement is still important.
Martin said, “It is always in one’s best interest to incorporate movement and good nutrition into a daily routine. This helps support a strong immune system that can fight diseases and sicknesses more effectively.”
• Keep tabs
Another suggestion to help your loved ones better monitor their progresses and regresses with the illness was to purchase a pulse oximeter and a thermometer to help caregivers assess a worsening condition from home. It was further suggested for patients of the illness to stay in regular communication with their primary care physician and report any changes in symptoms, so it would follow that you could potentially buy a gift card for their phone carrier or pay their bill to give them one less thing to worry about and stay in contact with their medical provider.
“We must carefully evaluate, treat and monitor all patients to ensure they receive the care they need,” Martin said. “If you have this diagnosis, please listen to your doctor’s recommended medical advice.”
• Moral support
Having an amazing support system can make a huge difference. Write a handwritten note of encouragement, mail them a card, and let them know they’re in your thoughts and you are there for them, even at a distance. The positive effects of a moral boost are not just psychological, but can have a positive physical impact on someone battling or recovering from illness. Start a prayer chain, send that positive energy and make sure those who are sick know they are loved.
For those who have been hospitalized at CMC due to the illness, Martin said, “Social support is very important. If someone is unable to visit with a loved one in the hospital, we encourage staying connected by phone. We often help coordinate video-based phone calls as well,” Martin added. “Loved ones are able to drop off care packages and patients’ personal belongings at our main entrance daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
