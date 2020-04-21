Due to the COVID-19 virus, the library has decided to cancel all programs for the month of May.
Great New Books
Masked Prey by John Sandford. Police officer, detective, BCA investigator, state troubleshooter — Lucas Davenport has done it all. Now he’s called in to apply his particular skills to one big mess in Washington, DC.
Savage Son by Jack Carr. A turncoat CIA officer persuades the Russian mafia to target former Navy SEAL James Reece, who’s in Montana recovering from brain surgery but quickly feels compelled to infiltrate that merry murderous band. Meanwhile, a woman is on the run in icy-cold Siberia from a man who wants to kill her.
Sunrise on Half Moon Bay by Robyn Carr. Adele and Justine have never been close. Born 20 years apart, Justine was already an adult when Addie was born. The sisters love each other, but they don’t really know each other. When Addie dropped out of university to care for their ailing parents, Justine, a successful lawyer, covered the expenses. It was the best arrangement at the time, but now that their parents are gone, the future has changed dramatically for both women. Addie had great plans for her life but has been worn down by the pressures of being a caregiver and doesn’t know how to live for herself. And Justine’s success has come at a price. Her marriage is falling apart despite her best efforts. Neither woman knows how to start life over, but both realize they can and must support each other the way only sisters can. Together they find the strength to accept their failures and overcome their challenges. Happiness is within reach, if only they have the courage to fight for it.
Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st Century Memoir by Madeleine Albright. Since leaving office as America’s first female secretary of state in 2001, Albright has been writing (six New York Times best sellers), teaching, traveling, campaigning and working for women’s rights. The many personal stories here aren’t just a chronicle, though; they are meant to inspire others to see that any phase of life — including the last phase — can be rich, exciting, and productive.
Bubblegum by Adam Levin. In an alternate future with no internet but instead interactive technology called Curio, 38-year-old Belt Magnet is living with his widowed father and utterly absorbed by Curio and his books when a simple trip to the bank explodes his world.
The New Husband by D.J. Palmer. In this cleverly plotted domestic noir from Palmer, 30-something Nina Garrity thinks she has found Mr. Right after her unfaithful husband vanished, presumed drowned during a solo fishing trip, more than a year earlier. Nina’s 13-year-old daughter, Maggie, has reason, however, not to welcome Nina’s now live-in relationship with widower Simon Fitch and resolves to do everything possible to sabotage it. Beyond the “ewwh” factor of Simon’s being a teacher at her Seabury, NH, school, Maggie gets flashes of an explosive, darker self beneath his solicitous façade. But when she tries to share her fears, Nina is quick to brush them aside — until Simon’s efforts to exert increasing control over many aspects of Nina’s own life plant seeds of doubt. Tension mounts as mother and daughter independently snoop into Simon and his past.
Libraries=Information
Salt has a reputation for being bad for your health. The main cause for alarm is sodium, which at very high levels can throw the body’s fluid balance out of whack, causing high blood pressure, heart disease and even death.
Government organizations say that we consume too much salt and recommend cutbacks. But in fact, sodium is a nutrient that’s essential for various processes in our bodies, and getting too little salt is also harmful to our health.
Although it’s true that cutting back on sodium can lower blood pressure in people who have hypertension, no studies have shown that doing so will help reduce heart attacks or death. What’s more, cutting back too much also is likely to have some unexpected side effects — higher cholesterol, triglyceride and blood sugar levels.
Today’s sodium sweet spot is roughly 3,500 mg-4,500 mg a day. Instead of trying to lower your sodium, it may make more sense to increase your intake of potassium, which helps control blood pressure by upping your ability to process sodium out of your body.
Stingy Schobel Says
Don’t get too hung up on expiration dates for packaged foods. For the most part, these are not federally regulated (except for infant formula) and are merely the manufacturer’s suggestions for when food is freshest or at peak quality.
In other words, a food that’s past its expiration date is not necessarily dangerous. Use your judgment. If a food smells off or feels off — and certainly if it tastes off — steer clear.
Major exceptions: Deli meats, unpasteurized cheeses and smoked seafood, all of which carry a higher risk from listeria.
Library Laugh
My wife recently went on a tropical food diet, and now our house is full of this stuff.
It’s enough to make a mango crazy.
