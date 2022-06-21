Mike Bush and Mikki Betker have been married 30 years and enjoy playing saxophone together as new members in the Cumberland County Community Band. They moved to Fairfield Glade two years ago from Atlanta, where they were active in several musical groups.
Mikki originally played flute but the couple switched instruments during COVID, and Mikki never plans to go back. Mike, on the other hand, now has a deeper appreciation of how hard it is to play a flute!
Earning a music minor at Eastern Michigan University had nothing to do with her accounting major, but Mikki found that music was much more fulfilling. She grew up in Michigan and had a career as a CPA in Detroit and, later, Atlanta.
Mikki has played flute on and off in various adult community bands and also played sousaphone for a few years when one of her bands had too many flutes.
Mike started playing music later in life at age 50. He had no exposure to a band program in school and had focused instead on athletics. Mike also graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a major in business. Years later, he decided to learn to play saxophone in Atlanta when he saw Mikki was having so much fun.
Mike and Mikki enjoy attending adult band camps including several sponsored by The New Horizons Band, a national organization of bands for adults over 50 years old. The couple is currently preparing for a band trip to Ireland in June with other New Horizons members. In addition, Mikki has relived her childhood memories of attending Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan by participating at Interlochen Adult Band Camp for three years. Mike has enjoyed participating too.
Mike and Mikki’s other hobbies include pickle ball, hiking, kayaking, gardening, ballroom dancing and travel, especially if it involves scuba diving. Mikki and Mike are adoptive parents to three spoiled fur babies: a labradoodle named Salsa and two cats named Tango and ChaCha.
Please mark your calendar to come see and hear them at their free summer concert on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. in the Stone Memorial High School auditorium.
