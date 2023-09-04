Our nation will be observing another anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the New York commercial center of the World Trade Center/Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a thwarted attack against another of our historic landmarks this coming week.
It is good to call this date to remembrance at least once a year if not more frequently as so many innocent civilians lost their lives that day. These were not people in military uniforms, such as at Pearl Harbor in 1941, but these were ordinary citizens just going about the business of making a living for their families. This is etched in the history of our nation and that of another 69 countries who lost citizens on that day. May we never forget this tragic day.
Never seeking self recognition or thanks, retired Asst. Cumberland County Fire Chief John W. Hall has for the past decade coordinated our local remembrance. That torch will pass to someone else this year. The plaque at our local 9-11 Memorial, written by John W. Hall, who was at ground zero in New York City less than a week after the attack, reads:
“Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began much like any other day. People rushed to their jobs at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, Port Authority, fire and police stations, and emergency medical services. Others were waiting for their flights to leave the airports. They were all occupied with their plans for the day with no clue of what was to come.
On that day AL-Queda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airliners. Two were flown into the World Trade Center towers, and one was flown into the Pentagon. After a heroic attempt by passengers to regain control of the plane, the fourth aircraft crashed to the ground near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This bravery prevented the terrorists from killing more people in Washington, D. C., the planes intended destination.
The human loss would total 2,977 people representing 70 different nations. Among the 2,753 victims from New York were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers from the NYPD and Port Authority, and 8 emergency medical services personnel. At the Pentagon 184 people died, and another 40 perished in Pennsylvania.
Our community is both proud and humbled to honor these victims and their families from around the world with this steel beam, which emerged from the rubble of the World Trade Center — now etched with the firefighters’ Maltese Cross and fittingly placed by our Cumberland County Fire Department Headquarters. WE WILL; NEVER FORGET. “
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.