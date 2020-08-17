The Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center turns 10 years old on Aug. 29. It is, in fact, a milestone year for many historic events. The Mayflower arrived in Plymouth in November 1620; the 19th amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote passed in August 1920; and Fairfield Glade turns 50 this year. The Archives had planned to celebrate these events with a series of public displays and to have an open house. Because of the current COVID-19 issues, none of these celebrations can take place.
In the ten years we have been open the Cumberland County Archives has processed over 1200 linear feet of county records and 195 feet of private collections. The Family Heritage Center reading room has grown its book collection to over 4000 books on topics of history and family research. While the center focuses on Cumberland County history, they have books on other counties in Tennessee, the state of Tennessee and several other states. Their staff is experienced in doing family and historical research. Patrons from other states and a few from other countries contact the Archives via e–mail with specific genealogical or historical questions. They have in the past done classes on researching family history and hope to resume them after the pandemic.
The Archives would like to offer the public a private tour and share with you their future plans. Because of the health guidelines regarding social distancing, the Archives are restricted to four people at a time and request that you mask for your own health benefit. If you would like to tour, please call for an appointment at 456-2006. The Archives is located at 95 East First Street near the Art Circle Library. Look for the brown steeple. They are open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
