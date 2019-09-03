Grammy Award-winning country music legend David Ball will perform in Crossville on the stage of the historic Palace Theatre Sept. 19, as part of his Thinkin’ Problem 25-year anniversary tour.
Ball’s 1994 debut on Warner Brothers, Thinkin’ Problem, spawned five hit singles on country radio from 1994-1996, including the chart-topping title cut.
This will be Ball’s first performance at the Palace Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Ball continues to write and record new music. His current single, “Pretty Baby,” is taken from Come See Me, his tenth studio album on Public Records. Music is available for download on iTunes and can be ordered from his website davidball.com.
A meet and greet is available prior to the event and is included with a $55 ticket purchase. The meet and greet will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.
Ball grew up in Spartanburg, SC, where he learned to play guitar but later honed his skills on the upright bass, which led to a gig playing bass in Uncle Walt’s Band, credited as the first Americana act.
The legendary trio was headed by Walter Hyatt and also included Champ Hood. A solo career led Ball to Nashville where he signed a publishing deal and later a recording contract.
Ball’s music came full circle when Lyle Lovett reached back into Uncle Walt’s Band repertoire to include one of Ball’s early songs, "Don’t You Think I Feel It Too” on his 2009 release, Natural Forces.
Ball won a Grammy Award for the song “Old Folks At Home (Swanee River)” from the album Beautiful Dreamer - The Songs of Stephen Foster (2005).
Fourteen of his singles have entered the Billboard charts, including “Thinkin’ Problem” and “Riding With Private Malone,” which made Ball one of the first artists to take an indie single to the Country Top 5.
He has recorded a total of seven studio albums, including his platinum-certified Thinkin’ Problem. The title track was the top-selling country song of 1994.
In 2013 Ball became one of the first living members to be inducted into the Historic Spartanburg Music Trail in his hometown, joining other notables such as Hank Garland, Don Reno, Buck Trent and the Marshall Tucker Band.
He won the 2016 Operation Troop Aid Chris Kyle Patriot Award for his extensive work with active duty servicemen and women.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, check the Palace’s website at http://www.palacetheatre-crossville.com/ or call 484-6133.
