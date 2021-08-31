The seniors of Cumberland County met Aug. 20 for their usual game day and more.
Bingo was called by Pat Fredley and prizes were from Quality Health Care, who also read blood pressures before bingo.
Jim Blalock, president, opened the meeting with Helen Lord giving the prayer and Bob Jones leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
A big welcome to new members Chuck and Sharon Elgin.
Jim announced starting next week we have a choice of wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, and temperatures will be taken at the door. We are all trying just to be safe and keeping others safe.
Corridor Sale items can be brought in for next year’s sale, and we do collect aluminum cans too. No medicines or clothes, please.
Also, if interested in upcoming trips check the table in back of our meeting room for sign-up sheets.
Gene Brown and his country music band will be at the senior center every first and third Saturday nights from 6-8 p.m.
Line dancing is every Friday night from 6-8 p.m., and there is a special dance coming up Aug. 28 featuring D.J. Garrison as deejay at our center from 6-8 p.m. Admission to the dance is $5, and there will be a cake walk and a door prize.
Anyone 50 or older is welcome.
Don’t forget Music of the Cumberlands, our fundraiser, at the Palace on Oct. 2.
A thank you to Mona Donahue, who sang a rendition of standard songs. Hope to see you again.
A special thanks to all those who volunteer so we can keep coming to our senior center. Any help is appreciated.
After Bob Jones sang the manna prayer we were served spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert by Rose and her kitchen helpers.
Thanks everyone for helping in the kitchen and for cleaning up after us.
Until next week, be good to one another.
