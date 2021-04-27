Country legend John Conlee will perform at Crossville’s Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. May 28.
A regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, Conlee recently celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his breakthrough hit and signature song, “Rose Colored Glasses.”
He has released other classic hits such as “Friday Night Blues,” “Backside of 30,” “Common Man,” “Miss Emily’s Picture,” and “I Don’t Remember Lovin’ You.”
Conlee has had 32 overall single releases throughout the years, with 26 of them charting in the top 20 or better. Eight of those have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts.
Conlee’s fans are excited he has returned to radio with singles “Walkin’ Behind The Star”and “Bread and Water,” released on his own RCR (Rose Colored Records) label.
“Walkin’ Behind the Star” was written by Nashville recording veterans Ronnie Scaife and Phil Thomas. The lyrics were inspired by Thomas’ grandfather and great-grandfather, both of whom served in their local sheriff’s department.
The song had yet to be cut until recent events made it timely. It was pitched to the Grand Ole Opry star, who was touched by the song’s honesty. “Recent deadly attacks against the people who keep us safe is unprecedented in America, and I wanted to sing this song in honor of their sacrifice and willingness to serve,” Conlee said.
This CD along with his newest CD, “Classics 3,” features new material along with many of Conlee’s latter classics.
Tickets are available online at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.