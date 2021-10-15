Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities?
Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.
Harvest Lights Pumpkin Pathway
Life Care Center
80 Justice St.
Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
Life Care invites the community to walk through their lighted pumpkin pathway and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies. There will be candy for the kids. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at this event.
House of Chaos
Oct. 21 & 23 & Oct. 28-30
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
This is the third year the Cumberland County High School Basketball Boosters have offered this fight-filled experience, with proceeds benefitting the CCHS basketball programs. Gates open at 7 p.m. daily.
$10 per person
Haunted Hidden Hollow
949 Fred Tollett Rd.
Open Fridays and Saturdays in
October and Halloween night
Enjoy guided haunted trails Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. and Halloween 7-11 p.m. The trail is open for walking Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering a peaceful walk in the woods.
New this year is a corn maze that’s sure to keep you walking in circles, open Friday and Saturday nights and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for the trail and $5 for the corn maze.
Trail of Screams
1140 Breckenridge Dr.
Open every Friday and Saturday in October, 7-11 p.m.
$10 per person
This haunted trail has been upgraded with a longer trail, over 1/2 mile in length, with more frights.
Crab Orchard Haunted Corn Maze
639 Market St., Crab Orchard
Every Friday and Saturday in October
7-11 p.m.
General Admission — $10, Ages 6-10 — $5, Ages 5 and younger Free
McCulley’s Amazin’ Acres
2857 Old Kentucky Rd., Sparta
Open through Nov. 6
Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday, 1:30-7 p.m.
Adults and Children, $12.95; ages 2 and younger free with paid adult; Seniors 65 and older, $10
Corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, cow train, apple cannon. Some attractions require additional purchase.
Maze of Terror
985 Zion Rd., Cookeville
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
$10 adults, $5 for children 10 and younger
Tours start at dark and continue as long as there are people waiting. Sponsored by the Dodson Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch
and Corn Maze
199 Laurel Bluff Rd., Kingston
Open Saturday and Sundays in October
Saturdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays 1-7 p.m.
Admission $10 ages 3 and older
Additional charges for pumpkins, barrel train rides. Food vendor and concessions on site.
Cedarwood Farms Pumpkin Patch
2900 Old Nashville Hwy., McMinnville
Open through Oct. 31
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sundays, Noon-5 p.m.
$11 ages 3-10; $13 ages 11 and up
Enjoy the corn maze, hay maze, two petting zoos, the giant super slide, pumpkin trains, and Tire City, with tire crawls and swings. You can also explore the Old Timers House, an original home from the late 1800s filled with antiques, and the country store and country kitchen. Bonfires held Friday and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. for an additional fee.
Find more corn and hay mazes online at picktnproducts.org
