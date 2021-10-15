Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.