Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will hold its 4th annual Farming Up the Past event Saturday, May 6, observing the everyday life of the family of the Nobel Prize-winning diplomat.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. CT and will include living history demonstrations on blacksmithing, plowing, historical cooking, animal shearing and spinning. Various programs will focus on different parts of a sharecropper farm in the 19th Century.
“Cordell Hull holds a special place in world history, and these activities offer a great perspective on his life,” said Park Manager Monique Johnson. “The event is for all ages and will be both fun and informative. Everyone is invited.”
Hull was Secretary of State under President Franklin Roosevelt and was recognized as the force behind creation of the United Nations. He served in both the U.S House of Representatives and Senate, and left the Senate to accept his appointment as Secretary of State in 1933. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945.
The Cordell Hull Museum at the park includes a variety of artifacts and an activities center. A library and archives house the entire Cordell Hull Collection of books, photographs, documents and other objects, including a replica of his Nobel Prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.