Zoe Grace Cooper, a nine-year-old Cumberland County resident, took the first-place standing in the Great Composers International Competition, an international music competition for young instrumentalists, singers and ensembles, 2022 season.
Cooper was awarded first-place standings for her solo performances in 17th Century music with Chaconne by English composer Jeremiah Clarke; 19th Century music with Rouet by French composer Alphonse Hasselmans; 20th Century music with Butterflies, composed by American Phyllis Schlomovitz; and Best Handel Performance for A Handel Pastiche, arranged by concert harpist and The Harp School creative director Carol McClure.
In recognition of her exemplary work, Cooper also received the 2022 Artist of the Year award from the London-based competition. A resident of Fairfield Glade, TN, Miss Cooper is in her sixth year of harp study with Carol McClure at The Harp School in Nashville and is currently preparing for Associated Board of the Royal School of Music grade 4 exams.
A student at Schole’ of the Cumberlands, a classical Christian home school tutorial in Crossville, she also studies Suzuki violin with Stephanie Mocilan and is co-president of Young Singers of the Plateau, a youth chorus directed by Dana Beal. She plans to compete in the Wales International Harp Festival at Caernarfon, Wales in Spring 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.