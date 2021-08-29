The Art Guild announced the winners of its Judged & Juried Fine Arts Show during the opening reception held Aug. 6.
Judge Carl Gombert, professor of art at Maryville College in Tennessee, stated, “I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to jury this year’s exhibition at Fairfield Glade. As an artist, I have a nearly unquenchable thirst for looking at new images and objects, and it was an absolute delight to walk into your galleries and see the wide variety of works. I am impressed by both the high quality of the work presented and the breadth of media, styles and approaches. I saw work that was deeply moving, clever, and innovative. Technically the work ranged from charming and heartfelt quirkiness to truly tour de force virtuosity.
“The hard part of jurying a show is eliminating works, and my first impulse is to include everything, for each piece is a labor of love and every work of art displayed is a gift given to the public. But, because there was arguably a bit more work than the space could comfortably accommodate, I did end up culling about 15% of the total. The good news is that 85% of the entered works are in the exhibition! Each piece in the show deserves our attention and our respect. The great thing about this show is that it is more than simple pictures and things. It is a collection (and celebration) of ideas. So, congratulations to all who have worked so hard to make the many gifts now being shared in this show!”
The winning entries are as follows:
•Best of Show, “The Nest That was Never to Be a Home,” by Shoshana Cooper
•First place, “My Journey,” by Norma Jean Anderson
•Second place, “Melted Crayons,” by John Michael Jr.
•Third place, “Ava,” by Judi Miller
•Vibe Award, “Pink Imperial,” by Debbie Kersh
•Honorable Mention, “Carri” by Cindy Healy, “Tanglewood Two” by Linda Farber and “A Bite of Apple” by Jerry Knight
The Art Guild thanks show and award sponsor First National Bank of Tennessee for their generous sponsorship and support of the Judged & Juried Fine Arts Show.
Show awards were presented by Pam Winningham, vice-president of First National Bank of Tennessee.
Thanks also to reception sponsor, Stonehaus Winery. John Anderson sponsored the Vibe Award, and honorable mention award sponsors were Susan Pew of the Art and Frame Shop and Billie Kelley.
Many thanks to the 59 artists who entered 112 pieces of artwork into the show and to all of the Art Guild volunteers that made the show possible. Special appreciation goes to the Gallery Exhibits Committee, the Hospitality Committee, and the members who created unique ribbons for the winning entries.
The public can view the works through Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501c (3) equal opportunity provider.
