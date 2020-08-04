Minnie Cooper will celebrate her 105th birthday Aug. 17.
Due to COVID-19, the family is unable to have their usual birthday celebration. They are asking people to refrain from visiting her until the virus is under control.
“This has been a very hard decision for us, but we feel that it is best due to the increase in the number of people getting infected,” the family said. “We hope you can understand our concern.”
Birthday letters and cards are welcome and appreciated. They may be sent to 1243 Franklin Loop, Clarkrange, TN 38553.
Family members said they appreciate the loving support of the community for the past 24 years and hope to continue the tradition next year. They appreciate everyone’s understanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.