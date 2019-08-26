The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District (SCD) will be having a Conservation Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 5. It will be held at the Jim Burke Farm, which is located at 6206 Newton Rd. The program will start at 5 p.m.
Speakers will include Greg Brann, grazing and soil health specialist with the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts who will discuss cover crops, pasture management and rotational grazing. USDA NRCS District Conservationist Jake Watson will discuss guidelines of the current cost-share programs.
Additional sponsors for this event include the Cumberland Farmers Co-op, Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) Water Resources, TDA Agricultural Enhancement Program, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A meal will be served at the conclusion of the presentations, and reservations are requested so an adequate amount of food can be prepared. If you have any special needs or need a reasonable accommodation, please discuss them when making reservations. For more information, or to make your reservation, please call the CCSCD Office at 931-484-5442, ext. 3. Please make reservations by Aug. 30.
All programs and services of the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status or handicap.
