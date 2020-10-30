After a two-year absence, country music icon John Conlee returns to Crossville Dec. 10.
Country music lovers will know his songs by heart, including “Rose Colored Glasses,” his first smash record from 1978, as well as “Common Man,” “Working Man,” “Friday Night Blues,” “Busted,” “Miss Emily’s Picture,” and “Nothing Behind You, Nothing in Sight.”
His career boasts 29 single releases — 26 of them charting in the top-20 or higher. Eight have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts.
Through all the years, Conlee’s emphasis has been on songs of the lives of everyday people — middle class, hardworking people — and those who’ve been unable to attain even that level of economic ease. When Conlee looks at love, the view includes Harlan Howard and Bobby Braddock’s searing “I Don’t Remember Loving You” — and he has no trouble singing about being on the “Backside of Thirty.”
Conlee joined the Grand Ole Opry cast in 1981.
“Back when I joined the Opry, there was not a great big hoopla about a new member coming on board,” he said. “But now, we make a big deal out of it for the people that join.”
No-nonsense Conlee grew up on a 250-acre Kentucky farm where he raised hogs, cultivated tobacco with mules and mowed pastures. He also worked as a funeral home attendant and mortician and as a pop music disc jockey in Nashville before settling into a career in country music during the mid-1970s.
“I spend all of my off-time, what I have of it, with my family on our farm,” Conlee explains. “I enjoy it. There’s no glamour to it. Woodworking, gunsmithing or driving a tractor requires getting grease or varnish all over you. It’s dirty work, but I like it.”
Conlee will play The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
