Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in an auction beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the 13th annual Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show in the Livestock Barn. Proceeds will benefit local law enforcement, including new equipment, education, and training.
“Times are tight, but we are looking for creative ways to assist our law enforcement departments in Cumberland County,” said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
Anyone purchasing a confiscated gun will be required to pass a background check available at the auction.
To receive a bid card, go by the auction registration table in Building 2 during the Gun & Knife Show. Bidders can also obtain bidding cards at the Livestock Barn from 4 p.m. until the end of the auction.
All items up for auction can be viewed and handled in the Livestock Barn starting around 3 p.m. Bidders must provide their address, phone number and provide a copy of a valid driver’s license.
Vendors from all over the southeast will have guns, knives, hunting equipment and more to sell and trade at the show. The cost to enter the show and auction is $5 per adult and free for children under 16.
“This is an exciting addition to our successful Gun & Knife Show at the Complex to support the local youth,”said Donnie Moody, director of Cumberland County Community Complex.
Cumberland County will host the 13th annual Gun Show on Aug. 5-6 at the Cumberland County Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
The event will raise funds to support programs for area youth throughout the year. Parking is free.
For more information, contact Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-250-1981 or visit WWW.GKSHOW.ORG.
