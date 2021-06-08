Saturday, May 29 saw the members of the Confederate Riders of America laid a wreath at the Civil War Monument in Honor of all Cumberland County Soldiers who gave their lives for the freedoms we have.
During the ceremony, they laid the wreath then read the names of each soldier. On the monument there are names from both the Confederate States Army and the Union Army. Both sides were read out loud so all could hear.
The Civil War monument is one of only two in the Nation that has the names of the soldiers from both sides of the war. The monument is also orientated with the CSA names on the south end and the Union names on the north end of the monument.
The members of the Confederate Riders of America Cumberland County Chapter #16001 spend as much time as possible visiting local cemeteries cleaning the graves of all veterans not just the southern veterans.
During the event we also inducted a new member. It is an honor to have Jim Winder join our ranks and become a member. Jim is from New Jersey and moved to Crossville last August. It’s great to have him and he is excited to learn more about the war and the truth that comes with it.
Our membership is open to anyone and we invite people to attend our meetings and join us in defending our rights. We are not a motorcycle club although many of us do ride motorcycles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.