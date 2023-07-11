The Knights of Columbus Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Council will team up with the Saint Francis of Assisi Parish’s Social Action Ministry to sponsor a benefit concert for Hilltoppers Inc. of Crossville on July 13 at The Square, located on the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Memory Road will provide music entertainment at 5 p.m. Memory Road is a local band with a reputation for delivering outstanding performances, mainly featuring music from the 50s and 60s.
For several years the Knights of Columbus have held spring and fall concerts to celebrate Hilltoppers and to generate funds to assist them in their efforts to help intellectually handicapped residents. However, a new element has been added to this event; the Social Action Committee of the Saint Francis of Assisi will also provide free hotdogs, chips and soft drinks to those in attendance at the concert.
In prior years the Knights’ benefit concerts were often held at The Palace, where ticket sales provided an easy method to generate funds for the charity. But in this case, with no admission fee and free hot dogs, chips, and soft drinks provided, the benefit will rely on goodwill donations. The Knights hope for a great turnout to celebrate Hilltoppers and that donations will cover the event. If you attend, please consider a donation to help Hilltoppers.
Hilltoppers, Inc. is a non-profit agency that provides support and services to adults with intellectual and other specific disabilities, promoting health, independence and employment to achieve success and a full life. They have provided this assistance in Cumberland County since 1975. Their mission is to promote each person’s identity, autonomy, affiliation, attainment, safeguards, rights, health and wellness. This is accomplished in many ways, including employment assistance, various residential services, social services assistance, and in-home assistance. Further information about Hilltoppers is available on their website at www.hilltoppersinc.com.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization, originally founded as a mission of charity in 1882 and is based on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Locally, the Knights raise funds to support groups, like Hilltoppers, through events such as this concert and their annual “Tootsie Roll Drive.” Hilltoppers has long been a favorite charitable organization for the Knights in the Crossville area. Last month the Knights hosted their annual picnic for all Hilltoppers at the Knights of Columbus Assembly’s property. They also recently donated $16,095 to the Hilltoppers to repair one of their group homes. The Knights want to thank all the fine people of the Crossville area who, through their generosity, allow them the honor of funneling that support to worthy organizations such as Hilltoppers.
