The Palace Theater will be hosting “A Tribute to HonorAir Knoxville” by Garrison Group Entertainment Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. This fun entertainment includes music, comedy and patriotism to help HonorAir keep sending veterans to Washington D.C.
In its more than 10 years of service, HonorAir has taken more than 3,100 veterans to Washington, D.C. It's the trip of a lifetime for many East Tennessee veterans. The one-day, all-expenses-paid flight includes tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials. In addition, the group will see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and drive by the Navy Memorial.
HonorAir says it costs approximately $500 to provide each veteran this honor.
All proceeds go to support HonorAir-Knoxville which includes all of East Tennessee. No donation dollars are applied to administrative expenses. Donors can be assured that every dollar they donate is applied directly to the cost of the trip. Please help honor the veterans who served their country.
Buy your tickets now! HonorAir Knoxville flights have taken over 3711 veterans to DC already. Help us provide more veterans with this opportunity of a lifetime. Please call The Palace Theater, 931-484-6133 for your tickets.
