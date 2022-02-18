The public is invited to attend a very special concert in the Pleasant Hill Community Church sanctuary Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m.
The concert honors recently retired PHCC Director of Music Diana Riggs bringing together some of the most talented musicians in our area to perform as a tribute to her. The original date in January was canceled due to snow.
“It was a challenge finding an alternate date when all the originally scheduled performers on the program would be available to come together to honor Diana’s music ministry,” said violinist Betsy Masterson, “Not surprisingly, all of these talented musicians had other performance commitments!”
Riggs, an accomplished organist, pianist and harpist, breathed new life and introduced new talent into the PHCC Concert Series shortly after accepting the director of music position. All of the Sunday, Feb. 20, concert musicians have performed before in the Concert Series.
Concert performers include the Tenutos, a Baroque group that Riggs formed (Dicksie Schmitt, violin; Diantha Hodges, cello; and Laura Riester and Sally Frysinger, recorders) playing pieces by Handel, Gluck and Sermisy; Betsy Masterson, concert violinist performing two pieces by Bach; Emi Kagawa, concert pianist performing a piece by Kreisler/Rachmaninoff; harpist Jean Norton (Vanderkamp) with pieces by Sibelius and Louise and Samuel Pratt; and Syrinx by Debussy performed by Aaron Neely, flute.
The concert on Feb. 20 is free, although a freewill offering to the Diana Riggs Concert Series Fund is welcomed. The Pleasant Hill Community Church is at 67 Church Dr., just off Main St. To ensure everyone’s safety, masks are required.
Call the office weekdays at 931-277-3193 or visit www.pleasanthillucctn.org for more.
