Cumberland Medical Center invites the community to take part in its Hike for Health 2020 hiking series.
The weekly one-mile hikes will help participants achieve a half marathon in just 13 weeks.
The series is designed for beginner and avid hikers.
Each guided hike begins at 10:30 a.m., with the first hike set for Thursday at Glastowbury in Fairfield Glade and rotate through multiple trails in Cumberland County’s trail system.
The series will conclude May 28 at Centennial Park with a celebration meal.
The Glastowbury Trail begins at the boat ramp at Lake Glastowbury in Fairfield Glade. From St. George Dr., take Manchester Rd. and turn left to Lafayette Lane. Turn right onto Hunterwood Lane before entering the condo complex. The 1-mile trail offers nice views across the lake but is primarily a woodland walk. It is recommended hikers travel counterclockwise on the loop trail.
Centennial Park, on Industrial Blvd. in Crossville, offers 1.5 miles of paved walking trails. The path passes ballfields, the horseshoe arena, tennis courts and the dog park.
The St. Raphael Church Meditation Trail is behind the church at 1038 Sparta Hwy. in Crossville. Please, do not hike this trail on Sunday. The figure-eight trail was constructed in 2017 and offers a peaceful location with a creek and pond.
Cumberland Mountain State Park offers more than 15 miles of trails. The shortest hike is the Byrd Lake Trail, a paved, ADA-accessible trail. Its great for viewing waterfowl and songbirds.
Built in 2017, the Woodlawn Loop Trail is a 1.2-mile path accessed at the end of Wyatt Court, off Woodlawn Rd. in Crossville. While part of the path is along the Little Obed River, the foliage offers only glimpses as you pass.
The Obed River Park includes a 2-mile paved walking trail. Located off Hwy. 70 N. the path follows a portion of the Obed River. The park also features a Class I arboretum showcasing native trees.
Look to the weather forecast and dress accordingly, with comfortable clothing and shoes. Bring water and a light snack, and remember to wear sunscreen. As winter turns to spring, you may also want to wear insect repellent.
For more information, call 931-459-4262.
Trail descriptions and directions can be found online at time2meet.com/trails.
