Fair Park Senior Center will be hosting a community-wide summer kickoff at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds June 27-29.
They will be renting indoor and outdoor booth space for a variety of vendors to set up. Vendors include food, crafts, jewelry, mobile boutiques, antiques and collectibles, farm-fresh goods, rummage sale items, bounce house inflatables and more.
If interested in becoming a vendor, please contact the Fair Park Senior Center at 484-7416 to reserve a space. Rent a space and keep the profits. All booth rental fees help support the local Fair Park Senior Center. Registration deadline is June 21.
Empowering Active Aging
If looking for a fun way to stay active, visit Fair Park Senior Center. They offer a wide variety of activities to keep you moving all year round.
Tai Chi — Tuesdays at Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
SilverSneakers — Tuesdays at Fair Park Senior Center at 8:45 a.m.; Thursdays at Fair Park Senior Center at 9 a.m; and Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Fairfield Glade Multi-purpose/Library Building in Rooms A & B at 11:45 a.m.
Line Dancing — Tuesdays at Fair Park Senior Center 11 a.m. and Thursdays at Fair Park Senior Center at 6:30 p.m.
Table Tennis — Mondays at Fair Park Senior Center 10 a.m. and Thursdays at Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
Chair Volleyball — Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
Anthony Woolbright performance
One of Fair Park’s favorites, Anthony Woolbright, will be performing this Friday, May 31, at 9:30 a.m. Never heard Anthony sing? Then don’t miss this performance.
it will be followed by bingo, with the sponsor being Shadden Tire Pros. Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30 a.m. Lunch menu will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.
