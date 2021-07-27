Invite your friends and family out for a night of fun. Fair Park Senior Center will be hosting a community wide Monday night bingo and dinner Aug. 2. Doors will open at 4:30, dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with bingo to follow after dinner. Tickets are $10 which includes your dinner; bingo is free. No cash prizes! Dinner will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and a drink. Tickets will be available for purchase through July 30. Come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase your meal tickets. We are located at 1433 Livingston Road. For more information please call 931-484-7416.
Upper Cumberland
TN Senior Olympics
registration now open
Registration for our 2021 Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events is now open. If you are age 50+ and would like more information on how to get involved, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or stop by 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, to pick up a registration packet. Our sporting events this year include the following:
• Golf
• Track events — 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500 run, 1500 racewalk
• Field events — discus, high jump, javelin, long jump, shot put, triple jump
• Pickleball
• Bowling
• Table tennis
• Swimming events — backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle, individual medley (four strokes)
• Softball throw
• Horseshoes
• Basketball — free throw, 3 point, and men’s 3-on-3
• Shuffleboard
• Tennis
• Corn hole
• Chair volleyball
Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Crossville’s Got
Talent Auditions
If you have a talent you would like to share, we want to see it! We know there are some talented folks here in Crossville, now is your time to shine! Registration is now until Sept. 1. Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be held Sept. 7. The show will be held at our beautiful Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. You must call before Sept. 1 to register for auditions.
Friday at Fair
Park Senior Center
Come join us this Friday, July 30, for an early birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration. At 9:30 a.m. we will have entertainment. After entertainment we will have special prize drawings for our new members, birthdays and anniversaries. Carolyn will be serving lunch at 11:30. Our menu will be homemade chicken salad, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink for $5. We will have bingo with sponsor Shadden Tires at 10:30. Following bingo we will be playing Hand & Foot, Euchre, Pinochle, Bridge, and Cribbage. Billiards will be open all day. Fair Park Senior Center is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to stop by or call 931-484-7416. Our regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope to see everyone Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.