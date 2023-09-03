The Renegade Mountain Community Club (Renegade Mountain Home Owner’s Association) will hold a Labor Day picnic for its residents, property owners, guests and the general public Sept. 4, 2-5 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share, their drinks of choice, lawn chairs and plenty of great conversation. All else will be provided. Non-residents/property owners are encouraged to attend, meet the Renegade Mountain community members and see why “Life is Elevated at 2700 Feet.”
John Moore, president of the club, said the event will include music and games.
“But it’s primarily just an informal afternoon of relaxation with good food and great conversation,” he said.
Driving tours will be ongoing to detail the mountain’s rich history, geology, animal life and the spectacular 100-mile views.
The picnic will be held outdoors at the Renegade Mountain Sports Park located at the extreme north terminus of Running Deer Road, and in case of inclement weather, will be moved indoors to 95 Hickory Trail.
Moore further said many in the county are unaware Renegade has a sports park, “But we do, with a picnic area, playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.”
RSVPs are encouraged to the Renegade Mountain Community Club prior to Labor Day by contacting the club through its website, www.renegademtntn.com, Facebook at RMCCTN, or email to RenegadeMtnTn@gmail.com. Or call Moore at 931-337-2379.
