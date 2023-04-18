The Cumberland County Community Chorus, under the direction of David Garrison, will present the spring concert “Love Will Keep Us Together” at 3 p.m. April 29-30 and 6 p.m. May 1.
All concerts will be held at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Drive.
Accomplished pianist Annetta Deck, percussionist Wade England and bassist David Odegard will accompany the chorus on a variety of numbers from Broadway tunes and American standards to patriotic and gospel music. These favorites will likely bring a tear to your eye and a tap to your toes.
Guest artists pianist Lesley Morrison and cellist Robert Moore will join the chorus for their April 30 concert and the Stone Memorial High School choir, directed by Blake Saldaña, will present some numbers on May 1. The chorus will also present a concert at the Art Circle Public Library on May 3 at noon.
Founded in 1988, the Cumberland County Community Chorus is a a 501(c)(3) organization committed to sharing the joy of quality choral music. Membership is open to persons in the community with or without previous choral experience (for example, singing in church, in your community, high school or college), who have a love of choral music and will dedicate the time to attend rehearsals and practice on their own. New applicants are auditioned by the director prior to the beginning of each season. The next season will begin in early September.
Concerts are free, but donations and sponsorships are greatly appreciated and accepted. The bulk of the monies collected from donations and membership dues goes to scholarships which are awarded each year in the spring to students pursuing a major or minor in a music-related field. Visit cumberlandcountycommunitychorus.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.