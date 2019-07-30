The Cumberland County Community Chorus’ July 3 patriotic concert was almost a success.
Well before the concert start time, people began to gather on the lawn of the Amphitheater in downtown Crossville.
The weather was ideal, and the humidity seemed to be dropping. While the chorus warmed up and the sound technicians checked their equipment, people bearing lawn chairs continued to arrive.
The clouds also began to arrive — innocuously at first, then slowly became dark and foreboding.
This writer (also part of the audience) thought if she chose to ignore the gathering clouds, it would not rain on the parade or, in this case, the concert.
The greatly anticipated patriotic music of the Community Chorus to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday was soon enjoyed by the large crowd.
Opening acts, the Relics and the Three Good Looking Guys Quartet, uncertain about the changing sky, sang shortened versions of their song lists.
The Chorus followed with an American tribute medley, including “America the Beautiful” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The performance was evolving into a race — would the concert finish before the rain began?
The chorus sang. The clouds thickened. The chorus continued to sing. The clouds darkened.
As their voices filled the summer night air and swells of patriotism filled audience members’ hearts, the clouds, as if in response, seemed to draw lower and closer as if to hear.
Valiantly, the chorus kept singing and director, Marty Gibson, enthusiastically directed while often glancing warily up at the sky.
Raindrops filtered to the ground, slowly and silently at first, almost in between the notes, then increasing as if keeping time with the tempo. The sprinkles matured into a steady and light rain.
Most of the audience, however, had come prepared. Almost as if choreographed, umbrellas opened simultaneously. No one seemed eager to leave.
The chorus continued singing. The audience, now protected, seemed content to stay and listen. Gibson announced the chorus would continue to sing as the audience appeared undaunted by the rain.
It was not until a roll of thunder and the sound of a distant lightning strike abruptly ended an otherwise well-attended and well-performed patriotic concert. As the audience hastily scattered to their cars, the disappointment on their faces, as well as those of the chorus, was plain.
The Cumberland County Community Chorus thanks all who attended and braved the rain.
Donations from this concert were pledged to the Vietnam Veterans chapter. Donations are still welcomed and can be made directly to the chapter or to the Chorus at P.O. Box 2734, Crossville, TN 38557, with a notation for the Vietnam Vets.
Stay up to date with the Community Chorus’s new performance schedule for the 2019-’20 season at www.CumberlandCountyCommunityChorus.org and on Facebook.
The Cumberland County Community Chorus is a 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to inspire excellence in choral music, enrich lives through singing and support music education in the schools.
