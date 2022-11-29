Under the direction of David Garrison, the Cumberland County Community Chorus will present their holiday concert, “Glory Hallelujah! It’s the Mystery of Christmas.”
The concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4; as well as 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Dr.
The Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir will join the chorus for the Saturday and Sunday concerts.
Accomplished pianist Annetta Deck will accompany the chorus on a variety of religious and secular Christmas-time favorites including numbers by John Rutter, Mark Hayes and Cliff Duren.
The chorus will also present “An A Capella Christmas” in the atrium at Art Circle Public Library at noon Dec. 12. The library is at 3 East St.
Founded in 1988, the Cumberland County Community Chorus is a a 501(c)(3) organization committed to sharing the ‘joy of quality choral music.’
Membership is open to members of the community with or without previous choral experience, who have a love of choral music and will dedicate the time to attend rehearsals and practice on their own.
New applicants are auditioned by the director prior to the beginning of each season. The next season will begin in early February.
Concerts are free, but donations and sponsorships are greatly appreciated and accepted. The bulk of the money collected from donations and membership dues goes to scholarships which are awarded each year to students pursuing a major or minor in a music-related field.
Visit cumberlandcountycommunitychorus.org for more information.
