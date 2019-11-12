The Cumberland County Community Chorus has just announced that Stone Memorial High School choir will be featured at the first performance of Community Chorus’ winter concert series Monday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., in Crossville.
Additional performances are Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m. at Fairfield Glade Community Church; Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church; and Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Crossville. Pianist Annetta Deck will be the featured artist at the Sunday and Monday performances.
An a cappella concert at noon at the Art Circle Public Library, Monday, Dec. 16, will conclude the Community Chorus’ winter concert series.
The Chorus will be singing a variety spiritual music, sacred and secular, that invokes the very best of the Christmas spirit. Marty Gibson will direct.
Concerts are free; donations, which help support music scholarships the chorus provides each year, are very much appreciated.
For more information about the Cumberland County Community Chorus and their scholarship fund, please visit the website: www.CumberlandCountyCommunityChorus and like them on Facebook.
