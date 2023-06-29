Thursday, June 29
Blue Mother Tupelo
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Quill Cross Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
“3 Days in a Haze” Book Launch
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-707-0440
Animalogy: Come See Live Animals
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Sand Art w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Fish Phylogeny
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Visitor Center
Crossville, TN
9:30 a.m.
Those Ol’ CCC Boys
Cumberland Mountain State Park
CCC Museum
Crossville, TN
Noon
Friday, June 30
Mamma Mia! - Movie
Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
3-Day Barn Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
Southern Sunrise
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Aviary Tour
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Visitor Center
Crossville, TN
Noon
Snake Meet-and-Greet
Cumberland Mountain State Park
CCC Museum
Crossville, TN
3 p.m.
Ghosts of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, TN
5 p.m.
$5
Saturday, July 1
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Holiday Show
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Sandlot - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, July 3
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 4
Shattered
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
4th of July Fireworks
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 p.m.
931-456-6632
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Lost Creek to Dog Cove
Sparta, TN
5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 6
The Humanaires
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Veterans’ Gala
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-9 p.m.
Open to all veterans and active duty military
Business casual/military uniform
Live music featuring Phil Ciancio
Dinner by Willow Catering
$20 per person
RSVP by June 30
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
3-Day Barn Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
A Few Good Men - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 8
Vivo - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
TTA Chapter Hike
Martha’s Pretty Point
Sparta, TN
4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Walk in the Woods
Lake Alice Trail
Pleasant Hill, TN
1.5 miles
11:30 a.m.
West Lake Rd. parking area
404-790-3945
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Wire-Wrapped Abstract Tree Pendant
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
The Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Meadow Creek Park and Bee Rock
Monterey, TN
1.56-mile loop and .7-mile in-and-out hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $3
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
3-Day Barn Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
Sweet Baby James, America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$30
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Jaws - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Kayley Bishop LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 18
Lily Bethke
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Burgess Falls State Park & Sparta Greenway
Sparta, TN
1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 20
The Borrowed Mules
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
TTA Chapter Hike
Hardie Trail and Sparta Greenway
Sparta, TN
2.5-mile hike and greenway walk
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Walk in the Woods
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, Tn
Byrd Creek Trail
2-miles
11:30 a.m.
Park Office
404-790-3945
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
PBS Southern Storytellers - Free Screening
Fairfield Glade Community Club
7827 Peavine Rd.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-3780
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Grease - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
The War with Grandpa - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Herrick LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
TTA Chapter Hike
Green Loop Trail
Fairfield Glade, TN
4.2-mile moderate hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Parking lot at 4937 Peavine Rd.
Carpool $1
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Cellist Robert Moore and Friends
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
2:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
