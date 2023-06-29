6-29 DE Quilling CrossClass.JPG

Dogwood Exchange will host a class on quilling June 29.

Thursday, June 29

Blue Mother Tupelo

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Quill Cross Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

 

Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

“3 Days in a Haze” Book Launch

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-707-0440

 

Animalogy: Come See Live Animals

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Sand Art w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Fish Phylogeny

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Visitor Center

Crossville, TN

9:30 a.m.

 

Those Ol’ CCC Boys

Cumberland Mountain State Park

CCC Museum

Crossville, TN

Noon

 

Friday, June 30

Mamma Mia! - Movie 

Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

3-Day Barn Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

Southern Sunrise

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Aviary Tour

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Visitor Center

Crossville, TN

Noon

 

Snake Meet-and-Greet

Cumberland Mountain State Park

CCC Museum

Crossville, TN

3 p.m.

 

Ghosts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

5 p.m.

$5

 

Saturday, July 1

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Holiday Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

The Sandlot - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

The Young Fables LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Authentic Unlimited

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

 

Monday, July 3

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 4

Shattered

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

4th of July Fireworks

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

9 p.m.

931-456-6632

ccpark@crossvilletn.gov

 

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Lost Creek to Dog Cove

Sparta, TN

5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 6

The Humanaires

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Veterans’ Gala

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-9 p.m.

Open to all veterans and active duty military

Business casual/military uniform

Live music featuring Phil Ciancio

Dinner by Willow Catering

$20 per person

RSVP by June 30

anna.grimes31@gmail.com

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

3-Day Barn Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

A Few Good Men - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 8

Vivo - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Martha’s Pretty Point

Sparta, TN

4.5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Lake Alice Trail

Pleasant Hill, TN

1.5 miles

11:30 a.m. 

West Lake Rd. parking area

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Top Tier Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wire-Wrapped Abstract Tree Pendant

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

The Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Meadow Creek Park and Bee Rock

Monterey, TN

1.56-mile loop and .7-mile in-and-out hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $3

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 13

David Newbould

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

3-Day Barn Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

Sweet Baby James, America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$30

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Jaws - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Kayley Bishop LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Burgess Falls State Park & Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 21

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Hardie Trail and Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

2.5-mile hike and greenway walk

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, Tn

Byrd Creek Trail

2-miles

11:30 a.m.

Park Office

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

PBS Southern Storytellers - Free Screening

Fairfield Glade Community Club

7827 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-3780

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Grease - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

The War with Grandpa - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Herrick LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Green Loop Trail

Fairfield Glade, TN

4.2-mile moderate hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Parking lot at 4937 Peavine Rd.

Carpool $1

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Cellist Robert Moore and Friends

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

2:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

