The Cumberland County Community Band is gearing up to bring an incredible lineup of selections at the Fall Veterans Benefit Concert. It will take place on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Stone Memorial High School, located at 2800 Cook Rd. in Crossville. This concert will feature familiar show tunes, marches and a tribute to veterans with plenty of patriotic music and recognition for the various branches of the U.S. military.
The all-volunteer band members, conductor Bill Kerr, assistant conductor Ruth Ann Tuten and a number of area high school students look forward to seeing the community at the free concert on Nov. 3. Donations received at this concert are passed on to veterans’ organizations in Cumberland County.
Here are a few program and musical highlights for the exceptional pieces the band will present at the concert. Some selections will also feature talented soloists of the band.
“Star Spangled Spectacular:” George M. Cohan had a deep-seated patriotism, as evidenced in such songs as “Over There,” “Yankee Doodle Boy,” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” “Over There” was written in 1917 and was the most stirring song to come out of World War I. It was immensely popular and has become a classic among Cohan’s songs. For his patriotic songs, he was awarded the Presidential Gold Medal by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Arranger John Cacavas (b. 1930) was chief arranger of the U.S. Army Band and twice won the Freedom Foundation’s George Washington medal for his contributions to American music. He has taken a number of Cohan’s greatest songs and put them into this “Spectacular” arrangement.
“Children of the Shrine:” This piece was written in recognition of the Shriners, a charitable organization that supports children with medical for orthopedic problems, severe burns and spinal cord injuries with free medical services.
“Suite from Hamilton:” A Contemporary Broadway-style arrangement based on the 2016 musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
“An American Spectacular:” An incredible salute to America that provides a musical history of the United States. Featuring a multitude of well-known tunes, the medley’s time line begins when the country was still a colony of the British Empire. It continues through the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the westward expansion, the Civil War and World War I. Included are: “God Save the Queen;” “The Girl I Left Behind Me;” “Chester;” “Hail, Columbia;” “Columbia, Gem of the Ocean;” “Shenandoah;” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home;” “The Battle Cry of Freedom;” “Over There” and “The Caisson Song.” The grand finale features a rousing rendition of the beloved anthem “America, the Beautiful.”
The concert will also feature “Mancini Magic;” a dynamic Beatles medley and a Copeland tribute.
The band will conclude with veterans salute, a crowd favorite which allows all veterans to be recognized and honored as each branch of service melody is played.
