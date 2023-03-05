You are in for a special treat as music once again fills the Stone Memorial High School Auditorium on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature Broadway show tunes, movie themes and marches, a few special soloists and a featured piece by the flute section. The music is sure to jog a few memories of days gone by as well as highlight the current classics. The concert is free. SMHS is located at 2800 Cook Rd. in Crossville.
Musical highlights and special features for the upcoming concert include:
Broadway Journey: 25years of Golden Classics
This is spectacular! Broadway Journey features the best from Broadway’s golden era (1934-1959) and includes selections from “Anything Goes,” “Porgy and Bess,” “Red, Hot and Blue,” “Babes in Arms,” “Oklahoma!,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “The King and I,” “Kismet,” “My Fair Lady,” and “Gypsy.” A true classic!
Abba on Broadway
From the radio airwaves of the ‘70s to the bright lights of the Broadway stage, the music of “ABBA” continues to excite listeners everywhere! This stellar medley of hits includes “I Have a Dream,” “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S.,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Dancing Queen.”
Great Movie Marches
Some of the greatest marches from the silver screen are included in this powerful and well-paced medley, sure to please audiences of all ages. Featured themes are from “Colonel Hathi’s March,” “Raiders March,” “The River Kwai” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”
The CCCB presents two special selections, “But Not for Me,” a beautiful Gershwin ballad, and “Stardust,” an American popular song composed in 1927 by Hoagy Carmichael with lyrics added in 1929 by Mitchell Parish. Also featured will be the clarinet section’s own Sara Saxton, lending her beautiful voice as guest soloist.
The flute section is also featured with a spirited whimsical piece titled “Flirty Flutes.”
Two classical pieces include the expressive and reverent “Beautiful Savior,” which opens with a lovely flute solo that is followed by a bold and glorious rendition of one of the most celebrated hymns of all time. “Fire Dance Ritual” is an outstanding piece that opens mysteriously with hypnotic and entrancing ritual music, colorfully highlighted with a variety of percussion instruments. The suspense builds slowly and grows into a volatile fire dance that drives to an explosive finale.
Additional pieces sure to be general crowd pleasers are “Disney at the Oscars,” title music from the film “Skyfall,” and a show biz melody, “That’s Entertainment.”
Band membership is comprised of individuals from Crossville and neighboring cities and towns with love for continuing their lifelong interest in music. Band musicians include active and retired music teachers, trained musicians who have served as a university, high school and elementary school band directors, professional players and those musicians returning to their instruments after inactivity.
Much of the membership includes those who enjoyed playing instruments as students and are now renewing their skills in the fellowship of their neighbors and friends. The band is led by Director Bill Kerr and Assistant Director Ruth Ann Tuten and includes some talented high school band students.
CCCB is proud to support local high school musicians with the Patricia and Emery Nagy Scholarship, created in memory of two of our founding members. High school students participating in a high school band and the CCCB are eligible for scholarships from $300 to $1,000.
CCCB also supports the STARTS program, which provides additional funding goals for the fine arts programs (band, chorus, classroom, music, drama, and visual arts) in the Cumberland County School System.
The Spring Concert is sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade.
Contributions to Cumberland Community Band non-profit organization are encouraged. Donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to P.O. Box 1624, Crossville, TN 38558. For more information on CCCB, visit www.cccband.net.
