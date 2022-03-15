The Cumberland County Community Band is happy to be working harmoniously for your listening enjoyment at the Spring 2022 Concert.
It will take place at 7 p.m. March 17 in the auditorium of Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., Crossville.
Here are just a few of the exceptional pieces that will be presented:
“Sondheim!” by Stephen Sondheim, arranged by Stephen Bulla, covers a diverse span of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals: “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” “Putting It Together,” “Send in the Clowns,” “Old Friends,” “Children Will Listen” and “Into the Woods.” Sondheim, who passed away in 2021, was the theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century and the driving force behind some of Broadway’s most beloved and celebrated shows.
“A Sousa Portrait,” a musical tribute with narration that tells the story of this famous composer who’s so important to the band world. The narrated medley includes themes from “Washington Post March,” “El Capitan,” “Semper Fidelis” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Additionally, the band will be playing “The Invincible Eagle,” also by John Philip Sousa, which is a march dedicated to the Pan-American Exposition, held in Buffalo in the summer of 1901. This is one of Sousa’s most impressive marches, and was one of Sousa’s favorites.
“Concerto for Drum Set and Concert Band” starts with an impressive “rock” section that is full of energy in the style of Sandy Nelson. The second section is a delightful “jazz waltz” which spotlights the use of brushes a la Joe Morello. The finale is a bold up-tempo “swing” section in the style of the late Gene Krupa which is sure to have you tapping your toes!
The glamour and glitz of Hollywood’s golden years come alive in “Hooray for Hollywood” arranged by Warren Barker. It features “Tara’s Theme,” “42nd Street,” “Born Free,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “The High And The Mighty,” “Theme From A Summer Place,” “Swanee,” “Days Of Wine And Roses,” “Theme From Lawrence Of Arabia,” “As Time Goes By” and “Hooray For Hollywood.” It’s classic movie music at its best!
“Rocky on Broadway” arranged by Patrick Roszell features the classic “Gonna Fly Now,” the touching “Fight from the Heart,” and the ever-rousing “Eye of the Tiger.” Patrick Roszell (b. 1976) is an internationally published composer and arranger of band, orchestra and choral literature. His arranging and composition teachers include Dr. William Jerryl Davis, Mr. Robert W. Smith, Mr. Ralph Ford, and Dr. James Woodward.
The Cumberland County Community Band looks forward to seeing you at the Spring Concert on March 17.
